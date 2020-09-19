Buffalo Police looking for suspect in overnight Niagara Square vandalism

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Police in Buffalo are looking to identify a suspect in connection to overnight vandalism of Niagara Square.

BPD released a video and picture of the suspect vandalizing the monument in Niagara Square:

https://www.facebook.com/BuffaloPoliceDepartment/videos/662733634384826

https://www.facebook.com/BuffaloPoliceDepartment/photos/a.226878170785921/1864900500317005/

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

