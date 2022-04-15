BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are looking for help finding a missing woman.

40-year-old Danielle Robinson’s last known address was on W. Balcom Street. Police say she frequents Lackawanna and Niagara Falls and suffers from unspecified mental health issues.

The last reported contact someone had with Robinson was on April 1.

Anyone with information on where she may be or has been should call 911.