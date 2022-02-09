Buffalo police looking to identify person of interest in string of bank robbery attempts

If you recognize the person pictured above, call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are looking to identify a person of interest after they say three attempted bank robberies took place Tuesday afternoon.

Starting around 1 p.m., the three incidents happened in roughly an hour’s time, but each time, no money was stolen.

Police say the attempts were made at the Buffalo Federal Credit Union on S. Elmwood Avenue, Citizens Bank on Elmwood Avenue’s 1800 block and the Bank of America on Hertel Avenue’s 1400 block.

If you recognize the person pictured above, call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.