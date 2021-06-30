Buffalo police looking to identify suspect in fatal shooting on Grider Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are looking to identify the suspect in a fatal shooting that happened earlier this month.
On June 10, 25-year-old Holiday Johnson was shot on Grider St. He later died after being taken to ECMC.
Anyone with information on this shooting can call (716) 851-4498.
