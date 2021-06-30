Buffalo police looking to identify suspect in fatal shooting on Grider Street

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Still image of suspect from video provided by Buffalo Police Department)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are looking to identify the suspect in a fatal shooting that happened earlier this month.

On June 10, 25-year-old Holiday Johnson was shot on Grider St. He later died after being taken to ECMC.

MORE | 25-year-old Buffalo man killed in Grider Street shooting

Anyone with information on this shooting can call (716) 851-4498.

MORE | Two people shot near Minnie Gillete Drive and E. Eagle Street

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories