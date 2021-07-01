Buffalo police looking to identify suspect in Grimes Street homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are looking for help identifying a man who goes by the alias “Blaze.”

Police say he’s a known “Wheels of Soul” associate or member, and is suspected in the killing of 48-year-old Thomas Martin.

Martin was killed on Grimes St. on May 16.

Anyone with information on his identity can call (716) 851-4498, or the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

