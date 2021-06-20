Buffalo Police make arrest after shots fired call on Franklin St.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 37-year-old Buffalo man is under arrest in connection to a shots fired call on Franklin Street last night.

Police tell us Central District officers responded to the 300 block of Franklin Street at 11 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say Luis Montalvo fired shots into the air during a domestic dispute with his girlfriend.

A short time later, officers recovered a handgun, and police say no one was injured.

Montalvo is charged with reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.