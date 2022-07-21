BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 35-year-old city resident on Thatcher Avenue.

The shooting happened early in the morning on July 11. The victim, Marcus Cole, was then taken from the scene to ECMC, where he was declared deceased.

Thursday morning, police announced that a suspect in his death has been arrested. His brother, Jerome Cole, 24, was arrested by Central District officers and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.