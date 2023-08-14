BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 20-year-old suspect was arrested on murder charges in connection with a shooting that killed two men and injured another in Buffalo’s Riverside neighborhood in late July, police said Monday.

Clarence Thomas, a Buffalo resident, was charged with two counts of murder in the second degree, one count of felony assault and felony possession of a weapon in the third degree.

Authorities said officers responded to a call of shots fired on the 100 block of Isabelle Street at approximately 11:30 p.m. on July 30. Three victims were identified and taken to ECMC.

Two of the identified victims, 20-year-old Demarkus Manners and 20-year-old Treyvon Flood, died at the hospital. Both were Buffalo residents.

A third victim was treated and released from ECMC, police said.