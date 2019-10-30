Buffalo police make arrest in Tim Hortons robbery on Bailey Ave.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Buffalo have made an arrest following a robbery on Bailey Ave.

According to police, a Tim Hortons restaurant on the street’s 600 block was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night around 10 p.m.

The suspect entered the restaurant’s back door, grabbed an employee and dragged her to the manager’s office, telling her to stay on the floor, police say.

According to officials, the suspect then pointed a gun at another employee, who was in the office counting money, telling her to get on the ground.

Police say he then took the money from the table and put it in his book bag.

Following this, police say he proceeded to order someone to open the safe before taking an undisclosed amount of money and leaving.

Police later arrested Matthew Dillon — a 22-year-old Buffalo resident. Dillon was charged with robbery, menacing, harassment and criminal possession of a weapon.