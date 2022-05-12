BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are looking for help finding a woman who hasn’t been seen for more than a month.

Tonye Daniels, 50, was last seen April 3 on the 100 block of Hawley Street. She was described as five feet tall and 165 lbs. Police say she has brown hair in dreadlocks and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.