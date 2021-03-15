Buffalo Police officer arraigned on charges in alleged off-duty domestic violence incident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo Police officer was arraigned Saturday morning before a Buffalo City Court Judge on charges in an alleged off-duty domestic violence incident, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Officials tell News 4 on Wednesday, March 10, 33-year-old Irvin Gaymon allegedly pushed a woman, causing her to fall onto the floor inside a home in the City of Buffalo.

DA John Flynn’s Office says, once on the ground, Gaymon allegedly placed one foot on the victim’s thigh and his other foot on her neck, obstructing her breathing.

He’s charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and second-degree harassment.

Gaymon is due back in court on Thursday, May 13, at 9:30 a.m. for a pre-trial conference.

According to officials, Gaymon posted $5,000 bail and was released from custody following the prosecutor’s request as the charge is a qualifying offense.

He faces up to one year in jail if convicted on all charges.