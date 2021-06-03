Buffalo Police officer in critical condition after light pole lands on vehicle during chase

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo Police officer was knocked unconscious by a light pole and was rushed to ECMC following an incident near Mafalda Drive and Harlem Road in Cheektowaga, according to Captain Jeff Rinaldo.

UPDATE

Buffalo Police tell us the officer injured in Cheektowaga on Thursday is in critical condition at ECMC with severe head trauma.

BPD says the officer was responding to a call of a white vehicle with four suspects inside with a gun on Crossman near Genesee Street. The officer tried to stop the vehicle and a chase began. The vehicle went off the road into Mount Calvary cemetery. The white vehicle exited the cemetery and crossed Harlem Road, hitting a light pole.

The pole hit two parked cars and crashed through the BPD vehicle’s driverside window, knocking the officer unconscious.

The BPD officer is currently in ECMC’s Trauma Intensive Care Unit.

No other details about the officer is available at this time.

ORIGINAL

#BREAKING: A Buffalo police officer has been rushed to ECMC after a utility pole came down on a police car. A BPD captain says the officer was trying to stop a vehicle, and the suspect’s vehicle hit the pole.



This appears to have happened near Mafalda and Harlem in Cheektowaga. — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) June 3, 2021

