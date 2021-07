BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say a 26-year-old man is in custody after receiving a call of someone with a gun in the first block of Lakeview Avenue just before 9:15 a.m. Friday morning.

Police tell News 4 that an officer was taken to ECMC to be treated for a hand injury suffered during the incident.

According to police, officers recovered a handgun, and the 26-year-old is in custody.

Police say they continue to investigate.