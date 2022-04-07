BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One of the Buffalo police officers who was shot last week is being released from ECMC.

On the night of March 29, Joseph McCarthy was struck in the abdomen by a bullet police say was fired after a lengthy chase had come to an end. After it happened, McCarthy had to be taken to the hospital for two surgeries.

After spending more than a week there, he was released Thursday morning. Dr. Jeff Brewer, a trauma surgeon at ECMC, says McCarthy is expected to be fully recovered “within a month or so.”

Buffalo Police officers and State Police troopers are awaiting Joseph McCarthy's release from ECMC. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/XNei1yZqIO — Jeff Preval (@JeffPrevalTV) April 7, 2022

(Watch below as McCarthy is released from the hospital.)

The other two officers who were shot were identified as Christopher Wilson and Trevor Sheehan. Wilson’s bulletproof vest took the brunt of the damage when he was shot in the chest, but Sheehan needed surgery. He was struck in the left bicep and ear.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says the chase began after two officers approached 28-year-old Kente Bell’s vehicle on Ferry Street due to its tinted windows.

After being asked to get out of the vehicle, Flynn says Bell told the officers he could not due to being partially paralyzed as the result of a 2012 shooting.

Bell eventually sped off, officials say, leading officers on a chase that eventually crossed into Cheektowaga. It came to an end near Fillmore Avenue and E. Ferry Street.

Since the incident, Bell and another suspect have been arrested. Bell, who was shot by police, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and three counts of attempted murder of a police officer.

At the time of his arrest, Bell had been on probation for gun possession charge out of Amherst.

In addition to the injuries suffered during this incident, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia says nine police vehicles were struck by gunfire. In all, 19 crime scenes had to be processed, Gramaglia says.

NEW VIDEO: Dozens of gunshots were exchanged between police and suspects in Buffalo today during an incident in which three officers were shot. All are now in stable condition. Details here: https://t.co/sY2sMa0Qo7 pic.twitter.com/YDtIVtPQ3h — News 4 Buffalo (@news4buffalo) March 30, 2022

And according to the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association, 16 officers were put on administrative leave after firing their weapons. As part of the Buffalo Police Department’s protocol, an officer must be placed on administrative leave after discharging their gun.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.