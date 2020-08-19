Buffalo Police officer suspended without pay after guns, ammunition stolen out of personal truck

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Buffalo Police officer who had a gun, rifles, ammunition, and other weapons stolen from him is suspended without pay.

According to a police report, three guns in total were taken from Officer Elnur Karadzhayev’s Dodge Ram sometime on August 13 or 14 between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Police tell News 4 two of the guns were Karadzhayev’s personal rifles, the other being a department-issued handgun.

Officials also say a gun belt with pepper spray and additional ammunition was stolen.

The report says the Ram was parked on Glor Street and had no damage. It’s unclear at this time if it was broken into or locked.

Karadzhayev’s suspension is for not properly securing his department handgun, according to police.

One of his rifles has been recovered, while the rest of the stolen items remain missing.

It’s unknown if Karadzhayev was on duty or possibly “home early” during the incident.

