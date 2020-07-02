Buffalo Police officer to be discharged from ECMC after battle with COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Veteran Buffalo Police officer Juan Phillips will be released from ECMC this afternoon after his battle with COVID-19.

ECMC doctors, nurses, and support staff, along with Buffalo Police Department leaders and officers will be on hand for his discharge at 1 p.m.

The hospital says Phillips was admitted to ECMC on March 21 with COVID-19 symptoms and placed on a ventilator on March 23.

He remained on the ventilator for 31 days, and on April 23 he was transferred from the ICU to the Acute Medical Surgical Unit.

Phillips as transferred again to the Medical Rehab Unit on May 4, which is where he is being discharged from today, ECMC says.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.