Buffalo Police officers need to display last name on uniform, unless during protest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police are in the process of replacing last names on police officer’s uniforms.
Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood says all officers need to have their name visible, unless during a protest.
In September, Mayor Byron Brown announced officers only had to make badge numbers visible.
According to Lockwood, uniforms are getting amended now. There will be a velcro patch, and officers can take their name tag off during civil unrest.
Their badge number still needs to be visible at all times, officials say.