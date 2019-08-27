Motorcyclist in critical condition after officer involved crash in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A marked patrol vehicle and a motorcyclist were involved in a crash earlier today, according to Buffalo police.

The incident happened just after 4:30 p.m. at Jefferson Avenue and William Street.

Police say six-year veteran of the department, Michael Norwood, was driving the marked patrol vehicle.

The motorcyclist is listed in critical condition at ECMC, and Norwood is being evaluated for possible minor injuries.

Officials say Norwood, one of Buffalo’s singing cops, is cooperating with the investigation.

Buffalo police Accident Investigation Unit and Internal Affairs are handling the case.