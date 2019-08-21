Buffalo Police open new substation at the Broadway Market

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– This afternoon Buffalo Police opened a new substation in the city’s historic Broadway Market.

City leaders unveiled the substation this afternoon.

Mayor Byron Brown says the city invested about half a million dollars into it, to ensure that the market, as well as the nearby Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood, are safe for everyone.

Commissioner Lockwood says the market’s substation will be run like any other police station in the City of Buffalo. That includes staffing during late-night hours.