BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo Police are paying respects to K-9 Duke, who passed away on Tuesday.

Duke was a Buffalo Police K-9 from March 2009 up until his retirement in January 2016. He was 12-and-a-half years old.

He was trained as a patrol dog as well. Patrol duties included tracking, building searches, open area searches, criminal apprehension, and handler protection.

K-9 Duke worked alongside his partner, retired Dog Handler Dennis Kessler.