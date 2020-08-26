Buffalo Police provide update on string of Tuesday night shootings

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A 37-year-old Buffalo woman has been treated at ECMC and released in connection to a shooting just before 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Leroy Avenue.

Detectives say the incident appears to be domestic.

Buffalo Police tell us a 31-year-old Lackawanna man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting that occurred in the 400 block of Lisbon Avenue just after 10 p.m.

The man was shot in the leg and driven to ECMC in a vehicle, according to authorities.

Another Buffalo man was treated and released from ECMC in connection with a shooting just before 11:10 p.m. in the first block of Swinburne Street, Buffalo Police say.

The 64-year-old was driven to ECMC in a vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents can contact Buffalo Police on their tip line at 716-847-2255.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss