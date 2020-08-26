Buffalo Police provide update on string of Tuesday night shootings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A 37-year-old Buffalo woman has been treated at ECMC and released in connection to a shooting just before 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Leroy Avenue.

Detectives say the incident appears to be domestic.

Buffalo Police tell us a 31-year-old Lackawanna man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting that occurred in the 400 block of Lisbon Avenue just after 10 p.m.

The man was shot in the leg and driven to ECMC in a vehicle, according to authorities.

Another Buffalo man was treated and released from ECMC in connection with a shooting just before 11:10 p.m. in the first block of Swinburne Street, Buffalo Police say.

The 64-year-old was driven to ECMC in a vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents can contact Buffalo Police on their tip line at 716-847-2255.

