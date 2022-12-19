BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say that two days after shooting himself in the arm, a city resident was charged with illegally possessing a gun.
This past Wednesday, Niel Lewis, 32, arrived at Buffalo General Medical Center to be treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Police looked into this, and during their investigation, they say a loaded handgun was found in Lewis’ Hickory Street home.
“The shooting was determined to be self-inflicted,” police said.
As a result, Lewis was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, which is a felony.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.