Buffalo Police say suspicious substance found in envelope received at Erie County BOE

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police and Fire say they’re on scene of an incident where a suspicious substance was found inside of an envelope at the Erie County Board of Elections.

BPD and BFD are on scene of a suspicious substance that was inside of an envelope received at the Erie County Board of Elections. One employee is being monitored for exposure to the substance. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) September 28, 2020

Officials tell News 4 one employee is being monitored for exposure to the substance.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says white powder was inside the envelope.

An envelope with white powder was received this morning at the @ErieCountyBOE offices on West Eagle Street in Buffalo. Buffalo fire, hazmat and police are responding, as well as @ErieCountyESU hazmat. West Eagle Street is closed between Delaware and So. Elmwood Avenues. pic.twitter.com/u7kH2HS8pP — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) September 28, 2020

West Eagle Street is closed between Delaware Ave. and S Elmwood Ave.

The County Executive says employees have left the building, and there is no report yet on whether the powder was dangerous.

Scene outside @ErieCountyBOE Offices on West Eagle Street where an envelope was received this morning with white powder. Employees have left the building and Buffalo Fire, PD and Hazmat responding, along with @ErieCountyESU teams. No report yet on whether powder was dangerous. pic.twitter.com/6IQUg9KkSl — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) September 28, 2020

This is a developing story, check back for updates.