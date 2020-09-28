Buffalo Police say suspicious substance found in envelope received at Erie County BOE

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police and Fire say they’re on scene of an incident where a suspicious substance was found inside of an envelope at the Erie County Board of Elections.
Officials tell News 4 one employee is being monitored for exposure to the substance.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says white powder was inside the envelope.
West Eagle Street is closed between Delaware Ave. and S Elmwood Ave.
The County Executive says employees have left the building, and there is no report yet on whether the powder was dangerous.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.