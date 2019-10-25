Buffalo Police say they’re nearing end of investigation into officer-involved crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police are nearing the end of their investigation into the officer-involved crash that left a bicyclist fighting for his life, and all indications as of today show the officer followed protocol.

A Buffalo Police lieutenant is expected to return to work this weekend, a little more than a week after hitting a 21-year-old riding his bike on the city’s west side.

The lieutenant was on his way to assist an officer with a traffic stop at about 4:45 Friday afternoon, a typically busy time for Grant Street.

Buffalo Captain Jeff Rinaldo says the lieutenant was heading south on Grant and approaching the intersection of Potomac Avenue, lights on, siren blaring.

At the same time, Jordan Richards rode into the southbound lane from Potomac and was hit and seriously injured.

Rinaldo says all evidence, including surveillance video from near the intersection, shows at this point the lieutenant was not at fault.

The lieutenant was placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

Toxicology results are still pending, and the officer has been offered counseling to work through the sudden trauma.

For now, Jordan Richards continues his recovery in the hospital. He’s still in critical but stable condition. And Buffalo Police Internal Affairs will continue their investigation.