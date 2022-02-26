BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are searching for missing 13-year-old Makenzie Brown.
Brown was last seen Friday around 6:40 p.m. at a friend’s house in the 1900 block of Niagara Street.
She was wearing an orange bubble jacket, light blue jeans and a white t-shirt.
The 13-year-old stands at 5’2″ with long braided hair.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Makenzie Brown is asked to call 911.
