BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are searching for missing 13-year-old Makenzie Brown.

Brown was last seen Friday around 6:40 p.m. at a friend’s house in the 1900 block of Niagara Street.

She was wearing an orange bubble jacket, light blue jeans and a white t-shirt.

The 13-year-old stands at 5’2″ with long braided hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Makenzie Brown is asked to call 911.