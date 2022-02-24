BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Jessalina Kegley has autism and was reported missing around 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon from Thomas Street.

She’s described as 5’9″, 152 pounds, with curly hair. Kegley was last seen wearing a long white shirt, green pants with stripes on the outer leg, grey shoes and a gray coat.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 right away.