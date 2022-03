BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are searching for missing 17-year-old Paris Munn.

Munn was last seen Thursday on Ivy Street, according to BPD.

She’s described as a black female, stands at 5’4″ and has peach hair. She was last seen wearing light blue pants and a dark blue top with white lettering “love” on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call Buffalo Police.