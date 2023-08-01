BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are asking for the public’s help in finding Megan Geary, a missing 38-year-old woman.
Geary was last seen in the 600 block of Hopkins Street in Buffalo. She is approximately 5-foot-3 and 110 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. Police were unable to provide a clothing description.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
