BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are asking for the public’s help in finding Megan Geary, a missing 38-year-old woman.

Geary was last seen in the 600 block of Hopkins Street in Buffalo. She is approximately 5-foot-3 and 110 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. Police were unable to provide a clothing description.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911.