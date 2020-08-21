Buffalo police shot at while investigating report of illegal motorbikes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they were shot at after responding to a report of people on illegal motorbikes.

When officers got to the scene at Walden and Harmonia, one person took off and opened fire on police, they say.

No officers were struck, but police say another person was struck in the knee by a stray bullet from the suspect.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

