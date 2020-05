BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police shut down a bar on the 100 block of East St., they announced Friday morning.

Police say it violated the New York State on PAUSE order issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The State Liquor Authority is investigating the matter.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.