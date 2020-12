BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department is shutting down its traffic unit.

The officers, who enforce traffic laws and police large events, like parades, are expected to be reassigned to a number of districts around the city.

Approximately 50 officers are expected to get new assignments.

The move is intended to save costs in a pandemic-stricken city budget that includes millions of dollars in projected cuts. — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) December 15, 2020