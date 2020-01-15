Buffalo police still searching for teen last seen in December

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In Buffalo, police are still searching for a teenager who was last seen more than a month ago.

Keyera Sanchez, 14, was last seen at her home on the city’s east side on December 11.

Police say Sanchez suffers from medical conditions, and they believe she is without her medications.

Sanchez is 5’2″. She has brown hair, dark eyes and weighs 127 pounds. Police say she has a visible scar on the left side of her head, and on her left eyebrow.

If you see Sanchez, or might know where she is, call police