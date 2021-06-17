Buffalo police still working to solve 2018 homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are still looking for information on a nearly three-year-old homicide.

On June 20, 2018, Geneva “Mimi” Smith was fatally shot on Pomona Place. She was 31.

Anyone with information on this incident can call police at (716) 847-2255.

