BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two vehicles, including a Buffalo police SUV, were involved in a crash early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. at Hertel Ave. and Tonawanda St.

It’s not clear what led to the crash, but the police SUV ended up on its side after an apparent collision with another vehicle.

The other vehicle suffered significant damage to its front end.

It is not clear if anyone was hurt. News 4 will provide more information when it’s available.