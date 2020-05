BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police say SWAT officers were shot at by a suspect while executing a search warrant.

Police tell News 4 this happened in the 2000 block of Niagara Street Monday morning.

SWAT officers returned fire, and two suspects are in custody.

There are no injuries to report, and detectives are on scene investigating.

