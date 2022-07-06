BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are looking for help finding a missing teenager.
17-year-old Julian Johnson stands at 5’9″ and weighs 195 lbs. He was last seen on the 300 block of Linwood on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911.
