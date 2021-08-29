Buffalo police: two men outside shooting dice shot overnight on Sumner Place

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Buffalo men are in stable condition following an overnight shooting in the first block of Sumner Place.

According to Buffalo police, Ferry-Fillmore officers responded to the call just after 2:40 a.m.

They were shot outside while shooting dice and went to ECMC by ambulance, police say.

Police tell News 4 one man is 37, and the other is 40, and they believe the shooting was targeted.

Anyone with information can call or text Buffalo police on their confidential tip call line at 716-847-2255.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now