Buffalo Police Union says proactive policing has been put on hold, Mayor Brown says that’s not true

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police now say 60 people have been shot since early June, but Mayor Brown says it should not be a reflection on the work of the department.

We asked the mayor about some very candid statements made yesterday by the head of the police union.

“I think proactive policing is being done. Police officers are working hard doing a good job in very difficult circumstances.”

Mayor Brown says he disagrees with the assessment of the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association President.

John Evans told News 4 yesterday that in light of recent events where officers were charged or suspended, many officers are now reluctant to do any proactive policing and are simply reacting to calls instead.

“Any type of proactive policing is no longer. It’s just not worth it. The current atmosphere doesn’t support it. You’re not gonna get any support from the administration doing that type of work so to see all that spike in shootings, it’s not a surprise,” Evans said.

“Well, I don’t think one person can speak for over 700 officers. I’m out every single day and what I see is great dedication from our police officers,” Mayor Brown said.

The mayor says other large cities are seeing a spike in violent crime too as we endure what he calls a pandemic involving health, economics, and racial justice.

“People are frustrated, people are angry, people are fearful and many people are doing things they would not normally do and that’s why I’ve been saying love is the message. People need to show more live for each other, people need to show more concern for each other and we need to support each other more during this difficult time when every single person is going through more than people usually go through right now,” Brown added.