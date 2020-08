BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo police cruiser was involved in a crash with a civilian vehicle early Thursday morning.

Police say the two collided at the intersection of East St. and Hertel Ave. around 3:45 a.m.

One civilian was taken to ECMC.

The crash is under investigation.

