Buffalo Police working to locate missing 13-year-old

Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are asking for the public’s help locating missing 13-year-old Kendall Mims.

BPD says Mims went missing from Davey Street in Buffalo on September 22, 2021.

The 13-year-old is 5’5” and 110lbs.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kendall Mims is asked to call 911.

