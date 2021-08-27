Buffalo Police working to locate missing 23-year-old man

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Justin Alves, 23, of Buffalo is missing and Buffalo Police are asking for the public’s help to locate him.

Alves went missing from the 100 block of Maple Street Friday, police think he might be in the Canalside or downtown library area of Buffalo. The 23-year-old has a history of mental illness and can be violent, according to BPD.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and red sweatpants. He stands at 5’10” and weighs 214 lbs.

Buffalo Police ask if anyone has information on the whereabouts of Justin Alves to dial 911.