Buffalo Police working to locate missing 31-year-old man

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are asking the public for their help locating missing 31-year-old Brandon Hunley.
BPD said Hunley, who lives on Minnesota Avenue in Buffalo, went missing on November 29.
He stands at 5’5″ and weighs 140 pounds. The 31-year-old was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark jacket with a hood.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brandon Hunley is asked to contact Buffalo Police.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.
