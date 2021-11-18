Buffalo Police working to locate missing 33-year-old man

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are asking for the public’s help locating 33-year-old Troy Lefebvre.

BPD said Lefebvre went missing Tuesday and was possibly last seen at the bus station downtown.

He was last seen wearing black jeans, possibly an orange shirt, a black leather jacket and Timberland boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buffalo Police through the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.