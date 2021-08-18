Buffalo Police working to locate three missing children

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three kids are missing from the Queen City and Buffalo Police are asking for the public’s help in locating them.

Ariana Brown, 12, Zaire Brown, 10 and Isaiah Brown, 8 went missing from Howard Street in Buffalo Wednesday. Buffalo Police say the trio was last seen walking on Prospect Avenue and could be headed to Niagara Falls.

Ariana Brown is a 12-year-old girl last wearing a grey jacket, grey pants, possibly white flip-flops, a yellow tote bag and a grey book bag.

Zaire Brown is a 10-year-old boy last wearing a green t-shirt, a black jacket and black sneakers.

Isaiah Brown is an 8-year-old boy last wearing black sweatpants and possibly a maroon-colored sweatshirt.

Authorities ask if anyone has information on their whereabouts to call 911.