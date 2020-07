BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo Prep alumnus collaborated with 26 Shirts for a new design.

The result of this work is “Buffalo Stands for Justice.”

Artist Myles Hervey is a student at Canisius College. He said the logo represents the Black Lives Matter movement around the world. He said it also represents the ideology he wants Buffalo to have.

Proceeds from sales of the shirt will go to Buffalo Prep.