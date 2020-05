BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This year, Buffalo Prep is holding its annual Celebration of Achievement event virtually.

The commemoration, which will honor 51 graduating senior scholars, will begin on May 13 at 6 p.m. and continue through May 15 at 9 p.m.

Patti Stephen, the nonprofit’s executive director, joined us on Wake Up! Thursday morning to tell us about it.

