Buffalo Prep hosts drive-by graduation parade

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–We’ve seen a lot of drive-by style celebrations and lawn signs to honor students graduating this year.

The non-profit organization Buffalo Prep put on a “prep parade” today.

The organization helps under-represented students prepare and get into successful high schools.

Staff, alumni, and donors drove by graduating seniors’ homes to cheer them on and deliver swag bags.

They’re filled with laptops donated by M&T, Wegmans gift cards, and meals for the family.

This is all part of Buffalo Prep’s “51 Scholars in 51 Hours” student recognition.

It’s a virtual take on the program’s annual “Celebration of Achievement.”

We spoke with Executive Director Patti Stephen on Wakeup today.

She tells us even some Bills players, Levi Wallace and Jerry Hughes, got in on the celebration.

The recognition of program graduates started last night and will wrap up tomorrow.