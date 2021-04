BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The push to tear down Voelkers Bowling Center on Elmwood Avenue is hitting a speed bump.

The city’s preservation board voted against recommending demolition, Thursday night.

Preservation advocates cited the alley’s 130-year history in North Buffalo dating back to the Pan-American Exposition.

This is not the last chapter of this story — Thursday’s vote was an advisory only.

News 4 called Voelker’s Bowling Center for comment Thursday night, but it was closed.