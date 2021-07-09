Buffalo Preservation Board votes to name Voelker’s Bowling Center a historic landmark

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s Preservation Board has voted to name Voelker’s Bowling Center in North Buffalo as a historic landmark.

Earlier this year, the preservation board denied a request to tear down the 124-year old building on Amherst Street. The board’s vote sends the issue to the Buffalo Common Council.

Buffalo Common Councilmember David Rivera said, “The district councilmember will make a recommendation to the rest of us whether to preserve it. In most cases, they do preserve these buildings, at least this particular councilmember he’s been very favorable to preservation.”

Councilmember Rivera is talking about his colleague, Delaware District Member Joel Feroleto.

The building’s owner hopes to tear down the building and replace it with new development.