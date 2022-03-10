BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Both the Buffalo Pride Parade and Pride Festival are returning this year as in-person events.

This year, Pride Week will take place between May 31 and June 5. This year’s theme is “Homecoming.”

“Each year, Pride Month and Pride Week are opportunities to find strength through love, inclusivity and unity, three things that have been especially needed during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Justin Azzarella, chief strategy officer at Evergreen Health. “Pride has been held virtually and at home for the past two years, and so a safe return of public events is a highly-anticipated ‘Homecoming’ for the LGBTQ+ community. We are so excited that the Parade and Festival are back and we’ll joyfully reunite to uplift LGBTQ+ people and celebrate being in-person once again.”

Throughout the week, a variety of events will be taking place across western New York, including art events and club parties.

On June 5, the Pride Parade will start at the corner of Elmwood and Forest, ending at Canalside. Following this, the Pride Festival will begin there.

“We are thankful that the state of the COVID-19 pandemic allows for safe, in-person gatherings. We are also respectful of each person’s comfort levels and want to celebrate in a way that makes everyone feel safe, so you may see a mix of virtual and in-person events this year,” Azzarella said. “Community safety is our top priority and we’ll continue to monitor guidance set forth by our local and state governments.”

Any local organizations, businesses or individuals that would like to add their event to the Buffalo Pride Week calendar can click/tap here.

To register for the Pride Parade, click or tap here. To volunteer, click or tap here.

People can also volunteer for the Pride Festival by clicking or tapping here.